UK Weather Forecast: Yellow and an amber warning in place overnight to parts of England and Wales.

This Evening and Tonight: Heavy rain and strong winds continue across Wales and Southwest England with a number of yellow and an amber warning in place overnight. Heavy rain will also spread across parts of the Midlands and northern England, while southeast England may stay dry. Cold and windy in northern areas of Britain. Showers may turn wintry over high ground in Scotland.

Saturday: Heavy rain clearing slowly southeastwards from England and Wales. Colder conditions with sunny spells following, but also scattered showers, these frequent in the northwest and wintry over the hills.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: Although blustery showers will continue in the north on Sunday, most places will be dry and fine throughout apart from the odd shower in the east. Noticeably colder with frosts overnight; followed by chilly days.