US judge orders secret Mueller probe evidence to be released

A US judge has ordered the Justice Department to give secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation to Congress.

The ruling is a victory for Democrats who want the testimony for the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Chief US District Judge Beryl Howell ordered the department to turn over the materials by October 30. A Justice Department spokeswoman said it was reviewing the decision.

The material covered by Judge Howell’s order includes redacted grand jury material mentioned in Mr Mueller’s report, which is the only piece of the document that Democrats have yet to see.

In a 75-page ruling accompanying the order, Judge Howell slashed through many of the administration’s arguments for withholding materials from Congress.