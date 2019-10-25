Wet and wild across much of the country with first signs of winter in Scotland

After a mainly dry start, rain will set in across Wales, north-west England, the Midlands and parts of south-west England, spreading to parts of Yorkshire and eastern England through the day.

To the south of it, the weather will be mainly and mild but very windy with gales around the coasts and hills.

To the north, it will be much colder with sunny spells and scattered showers, which could be wintry over the Scottish mountain tops.

Winds will be very strong in the far north too with severe gales possible for a time.

Temperatures may only reach 7 Celsius (45 F) in some northern locations, whilst southern parts will peak at 17 Celsius (63 F).