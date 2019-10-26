Children as young as six found with bladed weapons at school

Young children are being caught with weapons at school but are immune from being taken to court because of their age, an investigation has found.

Children as young as six were allegedly found with a bladed weapon on school premises in West Mercia, police said, while Warwickshire Police said a nine-year-old was accused of carrying a similar weapon on site.

Dorset Police said a nine-year-old was involved in a similar incident.

The data, released under Freedom of Information laws, comes a week after a PA news agency investigation disclosed that thousands of children had been caught carrying weapons in school since April 2017.

Dorset, Warwickshire, West Mercia Police, who released their figures after the original investigation into forces across England and Wales, found there were 30, 45 and 74 incidents respectively where people were accused of carrying and/or threatening another person with an offensive weapon or blade on school premises over the last two-and-a-half years.