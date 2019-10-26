DUP Leader Arlene Foster says Boris Johnson sent to 'naughty step' as she maintains Brexit deal criticism

DUP leader Arlene Foster said the party has been forced to send Boris Johnson to the “naughty step” in Parliament twice this week over his proposed Brexit deal. Speaking to her party conference, Ms Foster opened her speech by explaining the prime minister’s absence. She said: “Rather than have [Mr Johnson] with us today, we have had to send him to the naughty step in Parliament twice in this last week.” Ms Foster made the joke ahead of demanding honesty from the Government on Brexit, as she vowed to keep opposing the current deal until changes are made. Ms Foster demanded "honesty" from the Government after reflecting on Boris Johnson's speech to the same event last year, when he insisted he would not erect any new economic barriers in the Irish Sea. Denouncing the regulatory and customs borders between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK contained in the Prime Minister's deal, the DUP leader claimed it would take Northern Ireland in the "wrong direction".

Arlene Foster joked Boris Johnson has been sent to the 'naughty step'. Credit: PA

Ms Foster told delegates her party had the "boldness and strength to stand up and say no when we need to". "On Brexit, we will not give support to the Government when we believe they are fundamentally wrong and acting in a way that is detrimental to Northern Ireland and taking us in the wrong direction," she said. "We will oppose them and we will use our votes to defeat them. "Let me say clearly from this platform today that we want to support a deal that works for the whole of the United Kingdom and which does not leave Northern Ireland behind. "But without change, we will not vote for the Prime Minister's agreement. "It would be bad for Northern Ireland economically and will weaken the foundations of this great United Kingdom. "We have been clear and honest with the Government throughout this process and we expect the same in return. The customs and consent arrangements must be revisited and a one-nation approach adopted. "We worked intensively with the Government over recent weeks to try to reach a fair and balanced deal. We were not seeking a perfect deal.

Arlene Foster insists the DUP will stand firm on Brexit. Credit: PA