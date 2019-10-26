Essex lorry deaths: Driver charged with manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people

A man arrested earlier in the week in connection of the death of 39 people found in a lorry in Essex has been charged, Essex Police have said.

Maurice Robinson, 25, has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people over the Grays lorry trailer deaths.

The bodies of eight women and 31 men were discovered in a refrigerated trailer in Grays in the early hours of Wednesday.

Robinson was arrested on Wednesday evening and has been in police custody since. He will appear in court on Monday.

An Essex Police statement said: "The Crown Prosecution service has authorised Essex Police to charge a man in connection with the investigating the deaths of 39 people whose bodies were found in Grays on Wednesday.

"Maurice Robinson, 25, of Laurel Drive, Craigavon, Northern Ireland was arrested shortly after the discovery was made at the Waterglade Retail Park.

"He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Monday 28 October charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering.

"Three other people have been arrested in connection with this investigation.

"A 38 year-old man and a 38 year-old woman from Warrington and a 48 year-old man from Northern Ireland, who were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and manslaughter remain in custody."