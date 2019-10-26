Father of Vietnamese girl who died in container says she sent texts to help investigation in case she died

The father of a girl believed to be one of the 39 people found dead in a lorry has told ITV News she sent them a message to help with the investigation.

Pham Van Thin, Pham Thi Tra My’s father, described his daughter as a “very bright and clever girl” and said she had texted her name and address to help detectives.

Her death has not been officially confirmed but her father told ITV News in Vietnam: “She was a very bright and clever girl and she wrote this message in case she died.

“She wrote the address and her full name but first she said ‘I am really sorry dad and mum the journey abroad didn’t succeed and I am suffocating’.

“In the message, she said her name is Pham Thi Tra My, her address, and she wrote this message in case she died so that they know there is a message so that they can use it for the investigation.”