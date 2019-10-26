Flood warnings in place for England and Wales

More than a dozen flood warnings are in place and weather warnings have been issued as much of England and Wales face heavy rain on Saturday.

As much as 120 millimetres of rain could fall in parts of Wales with the Met Office saying fast flowing flood water was “likely”in the area which could cause a “danger to life”.

There are four Met Office weather warnings currently in place for rain, covering parts of Wales as well as northern and south-western parts of England.

The Government’s Flood Information Service has 13 flood warnings where “immediate action is required”, across Yorkshire, the Midlands, and into Wales.