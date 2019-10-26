Police hunt fifth suspect after 39 found dead in trailer

Police are hunting for the driver who delivered the trailer to the Belgian port of Zeebrugge. Credit: PA

Police have launched a manhunt for the driver who delivered the trailer to the Belgian port where it started its journey to the United Kingdom. Officers from the Belgian prosecutor's office confirmed: "We're trying to identify the driver," in a statement on Saturday morning. Authorities in the European country are also working to "track the route of the container" and find anyone responsible for "collaborating with the transport". The spokesperson confirmed "We would like people to be arrested as soon as possible." British police are working closely with their European counterparts to discover how and why 39 people died during their journey to Essex port of Purfleet.

Mo Robinson, from Co Armagh, has been held on suspicion of murder. Credit: Facebook

Officers in Essex are continuing to question four suspects over the deaths. A 48-year-old man from Northern Ireland was detained at Stansted Airport on conspiracy to traffic people and on suspicion of manslaughter on Friday. A couple named locally as haulage boss Thomas Maher and his wife Joanna, both 38, were arrested on suspicion of 39 counts of manslaughter and people trafficking on Friday. The driver of the Scania truck, named locally as 25-year-old Mo Robinson, from Northern Ireland, also remains in custody after he was held on suspicion of murder on Wednesday. The bodies of eight women and 31 men were discovered in a refrigerated trailer in Grays in the early hours of Wednesday.

Desperate messages are believed to have been sent by a woman thought to be trapped in the trailer.