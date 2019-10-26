- ITV Report
-
Police hunt fifth suspect after 39 found dead in trailer
Police have launched a manhunt for the driver who delivered the trailer to the Belgian port where it started its journey to the United Kingdom.
Officers from the Belgian prosecutor's office confirmed: "We're trying to identify the driver," in a statement on Saturday morning.
Authorities in the European country are also working to "track the route of the container" and find anyone responsible for "collaborating with the transport".
The spokesperson confirmed "We would like people to be arrested as soon as possible."
British police are working closely with their European counterparts to discover how and why 39 people died during their journey to Essex port of Purfleet.
Officers in Essex are continuing to question four suspects over the deaths.
A 48-year-old man from Northern Ireland was detained at Stansted Airport on conspiracy to traffic people and on suspicion of manslaughter on Friday.
A couple named locally as haulage boss Thomas Maher and his wife Joanna, both 38, were arrested on suspicion of 39 counts of manslaughter and people trafficking on Friday.
The driver of the Scania truck, named locally as 25-year-old Mo Robinson, from Northern Ireland, also remains in custody after he was held on suspicion of murder on Wednesday.
The bodies of eight women and 31 men were discovered in a refrigerated trailer in Grays in the early hours of Wednesday.
Essex Police initially believed all of the dead were Chinese nationals, but the force said at a press conference “this is now a developing picture”.
The BBC said it has been in contact with six Vietnamese families who fear their relatives are among the dead, with some having the smuggling fees repaid.
Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills said she would give no more details about the nationalities of the victims until formal identification had taken place.
Post-mortem examinations are due to begin as the bodies are moved by private ambulance with a police escort from the port of Tilbury to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford, Ms Mills said.
If the fridge on the hermetically sealed trailer was not running there would be no air coming in, suffocating people inside, according to Richard Burnett, chief executive of the Road Haulage Association.