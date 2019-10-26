School admission rules leave parents confused

Complicated school admission rules are leaving parents confused and at risk of making unrealistic applications, it has been suggested. There is “incredible” variation in school admission policies, with individual schools demanding different information and using different criteria for admitting pupils, according to the Good Schools Guide. As a result, parents are forced to conduct “labour-intensive” research and fill in reams of paperwork, it warns.

Calling for an overhaul to simplify the system, the guide sets out a series of tips for parents – including a warning that leaving spaces on application forms means a risk that councils will fill in the blanks with the least popular schools. Elizabeth Coatman, state education specialist at The Good Schools Guide, told the PA news agency: “It’s a matter of making unrealistic choices.” She added: “If you put down all schools that you haven’t got a hope of getting a place at, because you live too far away, or you don’t meet the place criteria, then the authority won’t be able to offer you any of your schools and so they will offer you the nearest school with a vacancy.” It is sensible for parents to include their local school, such as the one they are in the catchment area for, even if it is as their final choice, Ms Coatman said, adding: “At least you know you’ll get a school that you can live with.” The warning comes as families across England complete secondary school application forms before the October 31 deadline.

Official figures show this year, across England, there were 604,500 applications for secondary school places – up 3.7% on last year. Eight in 10 families (80.9%) got their first preference of secondary, down 1.2% on 2018. About 28,000 families (4.6%) were offered a place at a non-preferred school. Under the current system parents are typically asked to give between three and six preferences of school on their application forms. Schools with good results and reputations are most likely to be over-subscribed, the Good Schools Guide says, but can also have complicated policies setting out how they will decide which pupils will be given places – known as over-subscription criteria.

