SNP and Lib Dems unite to force December general election, writes Robert Peston

The Scottish National Party and Lib Dems have joined forces to attempt to force a general election in early December, but on a different timetable from that wanted by Boris Johnson and without any further push to see Johnson's Brexit deal approved by MPs.

The Westminster leaders of the two parties, Ian Blackford and Jo Swinson, have adopted a twin track approach.

They have written to the President of the European Union, Donald Tusk, asking for a Brexit delay to 31 January, in line with the terms of the Benn Act, with no provision for an earlier withdrawal from the EU.

To provide confidence that this delay will lead to a resolution of the crisis, they are promising to push for a general election within that timetable (see below for the letter).

The second part of the strategy is that the Lib Dems will on Monday put down a bill to amend the Fixed Term Parliament Act, which - if it passes - would see a general election on Monday 9 December.

If that initiative flops, the SNP will table a vote of no confidence in Johnson under the Fixed Term Parliament Act on Tuesday, with a view to compressing the 14-day schedule before the consequential second vote to just one or two days.