Swansea City condemns ‘shameful’ Sala image

Swansea play their south Wales rivals on Sunday and a mocked-up boarding pass for Sala has been shared online.

Sala, 28, had just signed for Cardiff City when the plane he was travelling in crashed into the English Channel, north of Guernsey, on January 21.

Swansea City have condemned a “shameful” image which appears to mock the death of striker Emiliano Sala.

In the image described as “disgraceful” by Swansea City, the boarding pass has the flight number “D3AD” and the pilot is named as Mikey Dye, a Cadiff fan who died after an attack outside Wembley in 2011.

In a statement, Swansea said: “Swansea City is aware of the disgraceful image currently circulating on social media ahead of Sunday’s South Wales derby in relation to the sad death of Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala.

“We are working closely with South Wales Police who will be conducting an investigation to identify the initial source.

“The image is shameful and does not represent this football club or our supporters in any way.”