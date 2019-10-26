UK Weather: Cloud and persistent rain to blight much of country on Saturday

A band of cloud and persistent rain, some heavy, will affect Wales and the central swathe of England, clearing slowly southeastwards through the day, after a mostly dry start across southeast England.

Sunshine and frequent blustery showers will affect more northern parts of the British Isles, the showers falling as snow over hills in the north, and the brighter skies will tuck in to some other areas once the rain clears.

There will be strong winds in the south, with gales in places, which will ease as the rain clears to the southeast.

It will turn colder from the northwest after a very mild morning in the southeast.

Top temperature an early 17 Celsius (63F).