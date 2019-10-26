'Very difficult' for Britain to leave EU on October 31, says Business Minister

Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said it was "very difficult" for Britain to leave the European Union next week.

"I think it will be very difficult to leave on October 31 precisely because of the Benn Act, the surrender act, which essentially gave authority to the EU, the other side, about whether we will leave on October 31 or not," he told BBC Breakfast.

"It looks like they may well give us an extension."

He defended the decision to mint hundreds of thousands of commemorative 50 pence coins with the October 31 date.

The process has since been paused.

Mr Kwarteng said: "I don't think it looks foolish. I think it was a very sincere aim of the British Government to leave on October 31, which after all was the date the EU said. It wasn't our date, it was theirs.

"I think it is sad if we don't leave on that date. The reason we are not doing that is because of the Benn Act and the Speaker allowing unprecedented moves and they took control of the order paper and passed this act in record time."