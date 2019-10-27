More than 180,000 residents told to evacuate as California wildfire spreads

More than 180,000 California residents have been told to evacuate their homes as wildfires continue to spread through the US state.

Authorities are concerned winds will blow embers and spread the fires across a major road, which prompted services to evacuate parts of Santa Rosa, a city of 175,000 which was devastated by fires two years ago.

The latest evacuation order comes after pacific Gas and Electric shut down power to 2.3 million people across 38 counties.