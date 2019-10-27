Brother of Harry Dunn calls for suspect to return to UK

The twin brother of Harry Dunn, the teenager killed in a road collision involving the wife of a US diplomat, has renewed calls for the woman to be returned to Britain.

Niall Dunn has said in a newspaper interview the fact 42-year-old Anne Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity in the case has felt like “a punch in the face”.

“I’m not happy with how everything has happened,” Niall told the Mail on Sunday.

“I’ve wanted to start grieving but now it’s become so huge that I have to be involved. When we were told Anne Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity it was a punch in the face.”

Niall told the paper the message coming back to his family was essentially: “Tough, she’s not coming back, end of story. Go away and cry at home.”

“It was really difficult hearing that and knowing we had nowhere left to go, nothing left to do,” he said.