Police investigate crowdfunding page to pay hitman to kill Gina Miller
Police are investigating a crowdfunding page which aimed to raise enough money to pay a hitman to kill anti-Brexit activist Gina Miller.
The page, which had been on the GoFundMe site since April, tried to raise £10,000. No money had been donated before it was taken down.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Officers from the Met’s south west CID team are currently investigating a report of threats to kill that was reported to them on Wednesday October 23.
“Enquiries remain ongoing and the victim, a female aged in her 50s, has been regularly updated.”
A GoFundMe spokesman said: “This campaign has been removed.
“We are sorry it got through our otherwise robust procedures. We are particularly sorry for any distress this caused Gina Miller.”
Responding to the petition on Twitter, Ms Miller said: “We need to heal our nation and my view is that the only way of doing that is to remember true British values of tolerance, decency, reason, civic duty, common-sense and above all else honesty and kindness.”
Businesswoman Ms Miller said she was subjected to rape and death threats after coming to prominence three years ago for leading the campaign against triggering Brexit without Parliamentary approval.