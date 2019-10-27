Police investigate crowdfunding page to pay hitman to kill Gina Miller

Police are investigating a crowdfunding page which aimed to raise enough money to pay a hitman to kill anti-Brexit activist Gina Miller.

The page, which had been on the GoFundMe site since April, tried to raise £10,000. No money had been donated before it was taken down.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Officers from the Met’s south west CID team are currently investigating a report of threats to kill that was reported to them on Wednesday October 23.