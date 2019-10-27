Essex lorry deaths: Families face anxious wait to find out fate of their loved ones

A shrine is normally for the dead in Vietnam, but Nguyen Dinh Tu’s mother has created one for him. She just doesn’t know if she’s praying to it for hope or in mourning. “My son, can you hear me? Come back home!” She wails. “We wish you had never left us!” She knows he was supposed to be making his way to England last week. She hasn’t heard from him in days and the family have been told by other Vietnamese people who are trying to reach the UK illegally that their son was almost certainly inside the Essex refrigerator trailer.

Tu is from Yen Thanh District in central Vietnam - now ‘the land of the missing.’ The 39 killed inside the lorry are believed to be Vietnamese. And most of those reported missing had travelled from this one rural district deep in the countryside of central Vietnam. That is why I travelled in the other direction - 6,000 miles from where the lorry was found- to find out why so many people left Yen Thanh. And to find out what promise of a life was sold to them in the UK that made it worth risking everything.

Bui Thi Nhung is thought to be among the victims who died in the back of a lorry in Essex. Credit: ITV News

I meet Tu’s family at their home. They tell me they borrowed £26,000 to pay a so-called ‘agent.’ His father, Nguyen Dinh Sat, says the agent was supposed to get Tu into England over three steps, working off the debt as he went. First he was taken to Romania, then to Germany, and on to France. The final instalment of £11,000 would only be released to the agent when Tu reached England safely. He’d then be put to work in a nail bar or similar. Once the debt was repaid, Tu would then send money from his salary home to help his wife and two children.

Nguten Dinh Sat is hoping his son Nguyen Dinh Tu is not among the victims. Credit: ITV news

Often, in reality, there is no real salary and the work never ends. Tu’s father believed the agent though. Now he says if his son is dead, it will fall on his family to repay. “It is too much debt for us. Too much.” They’ve already borrowed against their house. Losing a son could also cost them their family home. But right now they are focused on getting Tu’s body identified and returned home for a proper burial. He gave me a photograph of his son showing a distinctive tattoo - he hopes it can help police in the UK. In the village of Phu Xuan alone, we found two families on the same street with ‘missing’ loved ones connected to the Essex lorry.

An investigation is underway to establish the identities of the victims. Credit: PA