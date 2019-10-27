Islamic State leader al-Baghdadi believed to be dead after US raid in Syria

The leader of the Islamic State militant network is believed to be dead after being targeted by a US military raid in Syria. A official told The Associated Press Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was targeted in Syria’s Idlib province. The official said confirmation that the IS chief was killed in an explosion is pending.

US President Donald Trump teased a major announcement, tweeting on Saturday night that “Something very big has just happened!” A White House spokesman, Hogan Gidley, would say only that the president would be making a “major statement” at 9am on Sunday Washington time (1pm GMT). The strike came amid concerns that a recent American pullback from northeastern Syria could infuse new strength into the militant group, which had lost vast stretches of territory it had once controlled. Al-Baghdadi led IS for the last five years, presiding over its ascendancy as it cultivated a reputation for beheadings and attracted hundreds of thousands of followers to a sprawling and self-styled caliphate in Iraq and Syria.

A number of terror attacks have been linked to IS, including the Bataclan in Paris Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

He remained among the few IS commanders still at large despite multiple claims in recent years about his death and even as his so-called caliphate dramatically shrank, with many supporters who joined the cause either imprisoned or jailed. His exhortations were instrumental in inspiring terrorist attacks in the heart of Europe and in the United States. Shifting away from the airline hijackings and other mass-casualty attacks that came to define al-Qaida, al-Baghdadi and other IS leaders supported smaller-scale acts of violence that would be harder for law enforcement to prepare for and prevent. They encouraged jihadists who could not travel to the caliphate to kill where they were, with whatever weapon they had at their disposal.

