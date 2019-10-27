Masterpiece found in elderly French woman’s kitchen could fetch millions

A masterpiece attributed to the 13th-century Italian painter Cimabue that was discovered in an elderly French woman’s kitchen is expected to sell for millions at auction.

Stephane Pinta, a painting specialist with the Turquin gallery in Paris, said an auctioneer spotted the painting earlier this year while inspecting the woman’s house in Compiegne in northern France and suggested she bring it to experts for an evaluation.

The painting, titled Christ Mocked, measures about 10in by 8in (24cm by 20cm).

Art experts say it is probably part of a larger diptych that Cimabue painted in around 1280, of which two other panels are displayed at the Frick Collection in New York and the National Gallery in London.