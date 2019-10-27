England's rugby heroes lead the Sunday front pages

England's path to the Rugby World Cup final makes the front pages. Credit: PA

A mixed bag of topics covers the front pages of the Sunday newspapers, including the deaths of 39 people in a refrigerated container in Essex, more Brexit machinations, and England’s progress to the Rugby World Cup final. The Mail on Sunday rounds on a people smuggler who described the container deaths as “the luck of the draw”.

And The Observer warns post-Brexit Britain could be excluded from a European authority combating people smuggling, an issue under the spotlight after the Essex container deaths.

On Brexit, the Sunday Express leads with Prime Minister Boris Johnson hitting out at Remainer MPs for “holding Britain hostage”.

The Independent says Mr Johnson is “ready to slash food standards” to gain a post-Brexit trade deal with the United States.

And The Sunday Times leads with an interview with the Archbishop of Canterbury, who’s called for Mr Johnson and other MPs to mind their inflammatory language, which has been amplified during Brexit debates.

Meanwhile, The Sunday Telegraph leads with an article saying Commons speaker John Bercow is being shielded from a bullying investigation before he steps down this week.

The Sunday People reports on the family of a victim of killer Christopher Halliwell saying not enough money is being spent on police investigations into whether he was involved in other murders.

The Sunday Mirror carries a report that National Lottery conman Eddie Putnam has been blamed for driving his partner-in-crime Giles Knibbs to suicide.

And the Daily Star Sunday reports Madness frontman Suggs used to like the “madness of football violence”.