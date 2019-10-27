- ITV Report
Three held in connection with lorry trailer deaths released on bail
Three people arrested in connection with the deaths of 39 people found in a lorry trailer in Grays, Essex, have been released on bail.
Essex Police on Sunday said a man and woman, both 38, from Warrington, were arrested in Cheshire on Friday and a 46-year-old man from Northern Ireland was arrested at Stansted Airport later the same day.
All three had been questioned on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people.
The man and woman from Warrington were released on bail until November 11 while the Northern Ireland man has been bailed until November 13, police said.
A man arrested earlier in the week in connection of the death of 39 people found in a lorry in Essex has been charged, Essex Police revealed on Saturday.
Maurice Robinson, 25, has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people over the Grays lorry trailer deaths.
The bodies of eight women and 31 men were discovered in a refrigerated trailer in Grays in the early hours of Wednesday.
Robinson was arrested on Wednesday evening and has been in police custody since. He will appear in court on Monday.
Officers had earlier arrested a couple, named locally as haulage boss Thomas Maher and his wife Joanna, both 38, of Warrington, on suspicion of 39 counts of manslaughter and people trafficking.
In Belgium, police are hunting the driver who delivered the trailer to Zeebrugge, the port it left before arriving in the UK.
Authorities in the Belgium are working to "track the route of the container" and find anyone responsible for "collaborating with the transport".