Three held in connection with lorry trailer deaths released on bail

Three people arrested in connection with the deaths of 39 people found in a lorry trailer in Grays, Essex, have been released on bail.

Essex Police on Sunday said a man and woman, both 38, from Warrington, were arrested in Cheshire on Friday and a 46-year-old man from Northern Ireland was arrested at Stansted Airport later the same day.

All three had been questioned on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people.

The man and woman from Warrington were released on bail until November 11 while the Northern Ireland man has been bailed until November 13, police said.