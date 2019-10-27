US official: IS leader believed dead in American military assault

This morning it appears likely that America‘s long and frustrating hunt for the leader of ISIS has come to a dramatic end in a burst of gunfire in northern Syria. We are awaiting confirmation from the President, but US special forces and a dedicated CIA team have killed a “high value” target. It is widely believed that the man was Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the elusive leader of the terrorist group known as the Islamic State. Trump appeared to reference the success with a simple tweet overnight that read: “Something very big has just happened.”

After the fiasco of Trump’s policy in Syria over recent weeks - abandoning Kurdish allies and giving Turkey a green light for its invasion - this is hugely welcome news for the White House. You can expect the President to trumpet the announcement later today, not least to change the topic of conversation from the betrayal of the Kurds and from impeachment. Al-Baghdadi has rarely been seen in recent years, and the last confirmed sighting was an infamous sermon he gave in Mosul’s Grand Mosque in July 2014. He was widely seen as an utterly ruthless and tactically brilliant leader of the Islamic State, forcing al-Qaida fighters in Iraq and Syria to merge with ISIS and creating a deadly extremist alliance that was responsible for widespread atrocities. The resulting Caliphate at one point threatened the regimes in both Baghdad and Damascus.

The leader of the Islamic State group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had a machine gun by his side in the video. Credit: Al-Furqan media/AP