Welby calls on Johnson to mind his language

The Archbishop of Canterbury has taken Prime Minister Boris Johnson to task for his use of “inflammatory” language through the Brexit debate.

Justin Welby told the Sunday Times there was a risk of pouring “petrol” on the country’s divisions on the issue of Britain’s departure from the European Union.

The archbishop said Mr Johnson had come to symbolise a climate in which Britain had become consumed by “an abusive and binary approach to political decisions”, and where those with opposing views treated each other as “total” enemies.

In an era in which social media had made it “extraordinarily dangerous to use careless comments”, and in which hate speech was on the rise, Mr Welby called for political leaders to take more care with their language.

He said his criticisms were not confined to Mr Johnson and his Government, but made it clear he considered the prime minister partly to blame for the fact society had become “quite broken”.