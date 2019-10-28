Angel of the North ‘disappears’ in National Lottery funding stunt

The Angel of the North “disappeared” in front of astonished onlookers during a stunt to show how many artworks might not exist without National Lottery funding.

Sir Antony Gormley’s sculpture was erected in Gateshead in 1998 with the help of £584,000 – more than 70% of the total cost – from National Lottery funding.

Illusionist Julius Dein, who created the stunt to celebrate the National Lottery’s 25th anniversary, told the PA news agency: “The audience were completely freaked out. There were screams, gasps, swearing.

“It’s a massive, very heavy structure. The fact it’s disappeared is quite magical.”

Dein, who has six million Instagram followers and has performed for stars like Drake, gathered a group of strangers in front of the sculpture which they could view through a frame.

He then pulled down a blind and when he raised it, the sculpture had disappeared.

“They were gob-smacked. One of the ladies thought that I had got a crane to lift the Angel of the North up – which is not possible,” he said.

“It took some serious mental magic preparation and concentration to pull off this.”

Dein said a video released today shows the trick exactly as it appeared to the live audience on October 10.

“When you think magic you think someone who’s going to come up to you at a party. You don’t think making a massive statue disappear,” he said.

“It was a massive challenge. As a magician I like a challenge. The appeal of magic is the effect it has on people. They become like little children again.”