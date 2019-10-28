October 31 Brexit 50p coins to be shredded and melted down by Royal Mint after EU grants extension

Limited edition Brexit 50p coins, dated October 31, 2019, are set to be shredded and melted down after the UK’s departure from the EU was delayed by three months.

The special coins were originally designed to be minted in time for the UK leaving the trading bloc this Friday.

However, on Monday the Treasury confirmed these coins would be recycled now that the EU has agreed a Brexit extension with the UK Government.

A HM Treasury spokesperson said: “We will still produce a coin to mark our departure from the European Union, and this will enter circulation after we have left.”