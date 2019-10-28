MPs to vote on Boris Johnson's December election bid as EU accepts 'flextension' request

The prime minister will need the backing of MPs for his election proposal to be passed. Credit: PA

EU ambassadors have agreed to accept the UK’s request for a Brexit “flextension”, as MPs prepare to vote on Boris Johnson's bid for a December election later today. The prime minister is unlikely to secure "support majority" support for his proposal, as he needs a two-third Commons majority - 434 MPs - to agree to an election on December 12. Labour's lack of support for the proposal means it is likely to be defeated when voted upon on Monday evening. Jeremy Corbyn said even with the Article 50 deadline pushed into next year, no-deal was "still there as a threat", according to the Telegraph. Mr Johnson's election bid will be made under the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act (FTPA), although the prime minister has already has two requests for an election refused.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

While European Council president Donald Tusk said the EU 27 would accept a Brexit "flextension" until January 31 2020. Mr Johnson had previously said he would prefer to be "dead in a ditch" than miss the October 31 deadline. Mr Tusk tweeted: "The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a #Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020. "The decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure."

What could happen next?

The Labour party is not in support of the election proposal. Credit: PA

If the PM's election bid is defeated in the Commons on Monday evening, he may look to secure a December election through other options. The Liberal Democrats and Scottish National Party (SNP) have offered Mr Johnson a way out of the deadlock. Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson and the SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford have put forward a tightly-drafted Bill that would grant an election on December 9 - on the condition the European Union grant an extension until January 31. The draft law, currently scheduled for Tuesday’s sitting, would require a simple majority of 320 MPs - 114 MPs less than Monday's vote - to support it in order to dissolve Parliament. With the SNP and Lib Dems supporting the initiative, the Bill is likely to pass even without Labour backing. Mr Blackford co-signed a letter with Ms Swinson to European Council president Donald Tusk in which they sought an extension until January 31 at the earliest so that the “risk of a devastating no-deal Brexit” could be removed.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Downing Street indicated it could be willing to support the pro-Remain parties’ proposals in a possible compromise offer. A Number 10 source said if the Government’s request for an election was lost, “we will look at all options to get Brexit done including ideas similar to that proposed by other opposition parties”. If passed on Tuesday, the SNP-Lib Dem Bill is likely to achieve Royal Assent by Thursday and Parliament would be dissolved by the end of the week for the first December poll in almost a century. Its quick dissolution turnaround period would mean the Withdrawal Agreement Bill – the attempt to put Mr Johnson’s Brexit deal with the EU into law – would fail to pass before Halloween. The EU appeared to pave the way for pro-Remain MPs to back Ms Swinson and Mr Blackford’s proposition, with EU ambassadors agreeing to the 'flextension.'

Jo Swinson wants the prime minister to take no-deal off the table completely. Credit: PA