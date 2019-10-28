Collection of Big Issue interviews to be published in new book

A collection of interviews given to the Big Issue magazine by celebrities including Sir Paul McCartney, Mo Farah and Buzz Aldrin is being published in a new book.

The 100 articles are from the magazine’s Letter To My Younger Self feature, which has been running for the past decade.

The book features interviews with people from the worlds of entertainment, politics, food, sport and business, including Sir Paul speaking about on how he found inspiration, Olivia Colman on overcoming confidence problems, Mo Farah on the importance of losing, Arianna Huffington on knowing your motivations and Jamie Oliver on trusting your instinct.