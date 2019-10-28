Prince Harry to travel to Japan for England's Rugby World Cup final against South Africa

Prince Harry is patron of the RFU. Credit: Heathcliff O’Malley/The Daily Telegraph

The Duke of Sussex is to fly to Japan to cheer on England in the Rugby World Cup final against South Africa. Harry will leave wife Meghan and baby son Archie behind for the trip to the Far East in his role as patron of the Rugby Football Union. England coach Eddie Jones’s players were celebrated by the Duke after their well-deserved win against New Zealand at the weekend.

Prince Harry in the stands. Credit: PA

In an Instagram post on his official account, Harry wrote after watching the semi-final match: “Wow, what a game of rugby! “Another fantastic performance from our boys. Well done lads! You are making us all incredibly proud back home – bring on next week!” Buckingham Palace said in a short statement: “The Duke of Sussex, Patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU), will visit Japan to attend the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final between England and South Africa on Saturday 2nd November. “Further details will be announced later in the week.”