'Enjoy the third place play-off' England coach Eddie Jones hits back at Wales counterpart

England coach Eddie Jones told Wales counterpart Warren Gatland to "enjoy the third and fourth place play-off", after he suggested England had peaked in their victory over New Zealand. Speaking after Wales' 19-16 defeat to South Africa in Sunday's semi-final, Gatland hinted the performance level from England might dip after their historic 19-7 win. Wales play the All Blacks on Friday in Gatland's last game as Wales boss, while England face South Africa in a repeat of the 2007 World Cup final.

England beat New Zealand in the semi-final and will take on South Africa on Saturday. Credit: AP

"Well, guys, can you just send my best wishes to Warren to make sure he enjoys the third and fourth place play-off," Jones said. Gatland said after Wales were beaten: "We have seen in previous World Cups that teams sometimes play their final in semi-finals and don't always turn up for a final. "So it will be interesting to see how England are next week and it could be a good game."

Wales bowed out of the World Cup after losing to South Africa on Sunday. Credit: AP

'Inspired' England can go all the way Former World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson heaped praise on England for their "inspired" performance against New Zealand. However the former fly half said the win against the All Blacks was not something "extraordinary", as he believed there were signs the England players could perform at that level. He told ITV News: "The discipline was there, the base layer of assurance and composure was there... but that ambitious, youthful side where they think 'lets get after it' was there as well.

"That's how I felt looking at a lot of the New Zealand guys for the last eight or nine years, looking at them and going 'Wow'." He urged the England players to reset before their clash against South Africa and look at the challenge the Springboks present, instead of focusing on what they achieved to reach the final "They're trying their best, they're inspiring people by going out there and showing that anything is possible, no matter what happens to you," Wilkinson said. "The problem is when you get into that idea where you think 'I've arrived, I'm a winner...' That's when you stop exploring what's possible. You've arrived, you're not going anywhere, I can't see these guys doing that."