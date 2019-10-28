Father of British backpacker Amelia Bambridge missing in Cambodia fears she was abducted

The father of a British backpacker missing in Cambodia has said he fears she has been abducted.

Amelia Bambridge, from Worthing, West Sussex, was last seen on the island of Koh Rong late on Wednesday night.

Staff at Police Beach, a private venue that stages regular events, found Ms Bambridge’s purple rucksack, containing her purse, phone and bank cards, the following morning.

Around 150 volunteers and Cambodian police are involved in searches of the shoreline and jungle for the missing 21-year-old.

Her father Phil Bambridge, who has travelled to the island, said he believed she had been “taken”.

He told Sky News: “I don’t think she’s had an accident. If she’d had an accident she would have been found by now.”