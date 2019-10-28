Government pauses ‘£100m’ ad campaign for October 31 Brexit preparations

The Government has “paused” its advertising campaign preparing the public for Brexit on October 31 after Boris Johnson accepted a delay from the EU.

The Prime Minister formally shelved his “do-or-die” commitment to leave by Thursday’s deadline when he accepted an extension on Monday.

With the UK's exit from the EU not set to now happen until the end of January unless MPs approve a deal, the “Get ready for Brexit” campaign – reported to have cost £100 million – was put on hold.

No-deal planning under Operation Yellowhammer is also understood to have been stood down, although no-deal planning is reportedly still continuing.

Jeremy Corbyn told MPs the advertising campaign was “£100 million of misspent public money”.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said the campaign was being “paused” after the latest Brexit extension was granted by Brussels.

The Labour leader accused Mr Johnson of wasting the sum trying to deliver his hard-line pledge.