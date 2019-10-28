Flooding and frost sweep over UK and Ireland after wet weekend

Widespread flooding has hit parts of the UK, causing river banks to burst following a weekend of heavy rain. Credit: PA

Widespread flooding has hit parts of the UK, causing river banks to burst following a weekend of heavy rain. The Environment Agency has issued 82 flood warnings and 117 flood alerts, with the Midlands most heavily affected.

A local resident ferries people to dry land after their family holiday accommodation in Lower Lydbrook was surrounded by floodwater. Credit: PA

The River Severn in the West Midlands is a flood risk until Tuesday, while the River Wye and the River Trent also have multiple warnings in place. Rural towns and village in Gloucestershire have already been hit by flooding.

David Arbon has a cup of tea as he looks out of his cottage in Gloucestershire Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Travel disruption is expected in affected areas and warnings have been issued that properties are expected to flood. Flood defences have been put in place in Bewdley, Hereford, Upton-upon-Severn and Shrewsbury, and temporary barriers were erected at Ironbridge in Shropshire.

Gloucestershire Fire & Rescue Service members check vehicles stranded by the overflowing River Wye. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Rob Allen, who has been on holiday in the Gloucestershire village of Lydbrook since the weekend, told the PA News Agency that water from the River Wye had affected his family holiday. He said: "We are on holiday down in the area and we knew that the river was rising overnight, but we woke up this morning and didn't expect it to have risen so high."

Sunrise over the Malvern Hills in Worcestershire, where temperatures dipped overnight and produced frost in parts of the county. Credit: Jacob King/PA

Mr Allen said his family were forced to fetch some personal belongings from the cars using a canoe provided by the flood warden. He added: "The house is fine but there is no access out of the house. "It has shocked the community around here. It has been worse or as bad as it has been for a number of years."

Dog walkers find they cannot go any further due to floodwater in Lower Lydbrook, Gloucestershire. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Floods have also been forecast to hit Yorkshire. Emily Hood, 21, a student at York St John University, said: "York is renowned for flooding but I've studied at York St John University for the last three years and I have never witnessed it risen this high before."

Paul Hayes ferries children to dry land after their family holiday accommodation was surrounded by floodwater. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

The flood forecast issued by the Environment Agency on Sunday said: "Local flooding is expected from rivers across parts of the West Midlands today and tomorrow. "Local flooding from rivers is also probable across other parts of the Midlands and parts of Lincolnshire today and also possible over parts of Yorkshire today and Nottinghamshire tomorrow.

Members of Gloucestershire Fire & Rescue Service use an inflatable raft as they wade through flood water in Lower Lydbrook. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

"Local ongoing flooding from the River Severn in the West Midlands is possible through to Tuesday. "Land, roads and some individual properties will flood and there will be local travel disruption."

The River Ouse burst its banks in the centre of York. Credit: @emrhxxd/Emily/Twitter/PA

Joggers run by the River Avon near Bristol, where temperatures dipped overnight and produced frost in exposed parts. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Sheep in frost-covered fields near Baltinglass in Co Wicklow, Ireland. Credit: Niall Carson/PA