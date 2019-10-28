- ITV Report
Flooding and frost sweep over UK and Ireland after wet weekend
Widespread flooding has hit parts of the UK, causing river banks to burst following a weekend of heavy rain.
The Environment Agency has issued 82 flood warnings and 117 flood alerts, with the Midlands most heavily affected.
The River Severn in the West Midlands is a flood risk until Tuesday, while the River Wye and the River Trent also have multiple warnings in place.
Rural towns and village in Gloucestershire have already been hit by flooding.
Travel disruption is expected in affected areas and warnings have been issued that properties are expected to flood.
Flood defences have been put in place in Bewdley, Hereford, Upton-upon-Severn and Shrewsbury, and temporary barriers were erected at Ironbridge in Shropshire.
Rob Allen, who has been on holiday in the Gloucestershire village of Lydbrook since the weekend, told the PA News Agency that water from the River Wye had affected his family holiday.
He said: "We are on holiday down in the area and we knew that the river was rising overnight, but we woke up this morning and didn't expect it to have risen so high."
Mr Allen said his family were forced to fetch some personal belongings from the cars using a canoe provided by the flood warden.
He added: "The house is fine but there is no access out of the house.
"It has shocked the community around here. It has been worse or as bad as it has been for a number of years."
Floods have also been forecast to hit Yorkshire.
Emily Hood, 21, a student at York St John University, said: "York is renowned for flooding but I've studied at York St John University for the last three years and I have never witnessed it risen this high before."
The flood forecast issued by the Environment Agency on Sunday said: "Local flooding is expected from rivers across parts of the West Midlands today and tomorrow.
"Local flooding from rivers is also probable across other parts of the Midlands and parts of Lincolnshire today and also possible over parts of Yorkshire today and Nottinghamshire tomorrow.
"Local ongoing flooding from the River Severn in the West Midlands is possible through to Tuesday.
"Land, roads and some individual properties will flood and there will be local travel disruption."