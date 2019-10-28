Rescuers face setbacks to dig out two-year-old Indian boy trapped for more than two days down well

Rescuers are facing setbacks in a race to free a two-year-old boy who has been trapped down a well for more than two days without food or water.

Industrial diggers are the centre of a massive drilling operation in India, with cameras monitoring the wedged toddler Sujith Wilson as oxygen is pumped in to keep him alive.

Fears for the child raised with upsetting footage showing his arms wedged above his head in the muddy hole spreading on social media over the Diwali holiday.

Having been heard crying, he is no longer responding to calls, which included from his desperate family.

His mother Kalairani was seen sewing a cloth bag to drop down to her son in an early attempt to pull him up to safety.