Labour MP Keith Vaz facing six-month suspension over cocaine controversy

Labour MP Keith Vaz is facing a six-month suspension from the Commons after "expressing willingness to purchase cocaine for another person".

The Commons Standards Committee (CSC) recommended the suspension after finding Mr Vaz in "very serious breach" of the Commons code of conduct.

The move could trigger a recall petition, which could result in a by-election in Mr Vaz's Leicester East constituency.

The CSC had been investigating the former Home Affairs Committee chair over an incident first reported in the Sunday Mirror in 2016.

The newspaper report appeared to show Mr Vaz talking about cocaine with two men alleged to be escorts.

In the course of the encounter - which was covertly audio-recorded by one of the men - Mr Vaz was said to have offered to buy illegal drugs for a third person to use.

The committee said his explanation that the men were there to discuss the redecoration of the flat and that he may have been given a "spiked drink" was "not believable and, indeed, ludicrous".