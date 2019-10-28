Lee Rigby killer Michael Adebowale admits attacking nurse at Broadmoor

Michael Adebowale, 28, pleaded guilty to punching the healthcare assistant while being held in the secure hospital on July 20 last year. Credit: PA

One of the men convicted of murdering Fusilier Lee Rigby has admitted to attacking a nurse at Broadmoor hospital. Michael Adebowale, 28, pleaded guilty to punching the healthcare assistant while being held in the secure hospital on July 20 last year. The court heard Adebowale punched the nurse in the jaw after being asked to turn down the volume on his television. Adebowale denied the more serious charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm but admitted causing the charge of assault causing actual bodily harm at Reading Crown Court on Monday.

He was given an eight-month prison sentence by Mr Justice Jay to be served after his 45-year minimum term for the murder of Fusilier Rigby in Woolwich in 2013. He is serving his sentence at Broadmoor and is expected to stay there while he is treated for paranoid schizophrenia. Adebowale and Michael Adebolajo ran over the 25-year-old soldier close to Woolwich barracks in May 2013 before stabbing him to death in broad daylight. The father of one died as a result of multiple cut and stab wounds after the attack fuelled by Adebowale and Adebolajo’s extremist beliefs described as a “betrayal of Islam” at their murder trial in 2014.

Fusilier Lee Rigby was killed in May 2013 Credit: Family handout/PA

Adebowale has spent three separated periods in Broadmoor since he was convicted. Adebowale, who has changed his name by deed poll to Ismaail Kuti, appeared via video link from the secure hospital for the hearing. Sarah Whitehouse QC, prosecuting, said Adebowale punched the nurse in the jaw after being asked to turn down his television which he was playing music on. CCTV footage shown in court showed Adebowale approaching Jason Taplin before punching him and knocking him to the ground. Mr Taplin was taken to hospital and was it was disputed whether the injured had broken the bone. Adebowale was able to plead guilty to the lesser charge and avoid a trial. Sasha Wass QC, mitigating, told the court Adebowale admitted hitting Mr Taplin when frustrated but did not break the bone.

Video grab taken from ITV News of two men being detained by police by the scene in John Wilson Street, Woolwich where a man was found murdered. Credit: ITV News/ PA Archive/ PA Images

She said: “He accepted that he struck a blow, one blow, but he did not or he would not accept that he broke the jaw.” Ms Wass added that Adebowale suffers from “chronic paranoid schizophrenia” and was hearing voices telling him to attack Mr Taplin before the incident. She said: “He is clearly unwell, he clearly had a lapse in self control and he regained his self control and he immediately showed his remorse by writing a letter to Mr Taplin. “His medication was not sufficient to deal with the psychotic state he experienced on July 20 of last year and as a result of that state he administered the blow.”

Tributes paid to Lee Rigby a year after he was killed. Credit: PA