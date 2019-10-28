Lorry driver charged over container deaths makes first court appearance

Maurice Robinson has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, among other charges. Credit: PA

A lorry driver has appeared in court charged with the manslaughter of 39 migrants who were found dead in a refrigerated trailer in Essex. Maurice Robinson, 25, who is known as Mo, was remanded in custody by magistrates in Chelmsford on Monday after appearing before them via video link. He was charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering on Saturday. Robinson was not asked to indicate a plea and will next appear at the Old Bailey on November 25 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The container lorry where 39 people were found dead. Credit: PA

The defendant, who is from Northern Ireland, was arrested shortly after the bodies of eight women and 31 men were found in the refrigerated trailer attached to his Scania cab in an industrial park in Grays in the early hours of Wednesday October 23. Another man wanted in connection with the investigation was arrested at Dublin port on Saturday. Gardai said the man, who is in his early 20s and from Northern Ireland, was held over an unrelated outstanding court order. He is understood to be sought by Essex Police as part of their probe, and the force confirmed officers are in touch with Irish police.

Police activity at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Three other people arrested over the deaths have been released on bail, police said on Sunday. A 46-year-old man, from Northern Ireland, was detained at Stansted Airport on Friday on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and manslaughter. Officers had earlier arrested a couple, both 38, in Warrington. The pair, originally from the Republic of Ireland, were held on suspicion of 39 counts of manslaughter and people trafficking. In Belgium, police are hunting the driver who delivered the trailer to Zeebrugge, the port it left before arriving in the UK.

Police outside a house in Warrington during the investigation Credit: Jason Roberts/PA

All of the victims have now been moved from the truck in Tilbury Docks to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford, for post-mortem examinations to be carried out. Essex Police initially believed they were all Chinese nationals, but Vietnamese men and women are now feared to be among the dead. Detective Chief Inspector Martin Pasmore said the nationality of the victims is not yet known, but the focus is now on the Vietnamese community – although “there may be other nationalities involved”. He said there were “very, very few” identity documents recovered and police will share fingerprints with Vietnamese authorities in a bid to identify the bodies.

The route of the container lorry. Credit: PA Graphics