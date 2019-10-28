LVMH confirms aim to buy jeweller Tiffany & Co

French luxury group LVMH says it has held preliminary discussions to purchase US jeweller Tiffany & Co.

The purchase would add another household name to LVMH’s plethora of upscale brands. It owns fashion names such as Christian Dior, Fendi, and Givenchy as well as watchmaker Tag Heuer.

It would also give LVMH a much broader foothold in the United States and broaden its offerings in jewellery.

LVMH warned that "there can be no assurance that these discussions will result in any agreement".