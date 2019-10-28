Man in court after death of 10-year-old girl

A man will appear in court charged with causing the death of a “beautiful” 10-year-old girl in an alleged hit-and-run.

Melissa Tate suffered fatal injuries after being hit by a car on Hillsview Avenue in Kenton, Newcastle, on the evening of September 25.

Police later charged 23-year-old Connor Marsden with causing her death by dangerous driving, as well as failure to stop.

Marsden, of Ambridge Way in Kenton, will appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday.