Margaret Hodge re-selected by her local Labour Party

Labour MP Dame Margaret Hodge has been re-selected by her local Labour Party to run for the seat of Barking. Dame Margaret tweeted a picture of herself surrounded by colleagues, with a one word message: Victory! Her Labour colleague Ruth Smeeth (Stoke-on-Trent North) raised a point of order in the Commons to announce that Dame Margaret had been re-selected.

Ms Smeeth, parliamentary chair of the Jewish Labour Movement, said: “I just want to put on record the fact that Margaret Hodge, the honourable (member) for Barking, has been re-selected this evening, against an appalling attack by members of our party and I am delighted she remains a Labour candidate at the next general election.” Labour had been accused of anti-Semitism when Dame Margaret Hodge was told she would face a re-selection battle in her east London constituency. An outspoken critic of Jeremy Corbyn, on one occasion Dame Margaret told Mr Corbyn to his face that he is an “anti-Semite and racist”. Dame Margaret was forced into the re-selection fight after activists in her constituency voted for the chance to pick a new candidate.

