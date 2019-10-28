Instagram extends self-harm ban to drawings and cartoons after Molly Russell death

Social media company Instagram has said it will remove images, drawings and memes showing methods of self-harm or suicide from its platform.

The move follows the death of British 14-year-old Molly Russell who killed herself in 2017 after viewing graphic content on the platform.

Her father Ian said he believed Instagram was partly responsible for her death.

Speaking at the NSPCC’s How Safe Are Our Children? conference in June, Mr Russell said: “It is important to acknowledge that they (technology firms) do a lot of good, but sadly their platforms are being used by people to do harm and they have not done enough to prevent that.

“Unless change happens, their platforms will become toxic.”

Mr Russell has described Instagram’s new commitment as “sincere” but said the company needed to act more swiftly.