Boris Johnson to try again tomorrow for a December 12 general election

MPs have rejected Boris Johnson's third attempt for an early general election on December 12, but he told the Commons he would try again on Tuesday.

The government failed to force a snap general election on December 12, as only 299 MPs voted in favour of the motion - short of the required 434 MPs required for a two-thirds majority.

Mr Johnson confirmed he would table a short bill to amend the Fixed Term Parliament Act to allow an election on December 12, a vote which would only require a simple majority of MPs to back it.

A Number 10 source said the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB), the legislation needed to implement the PM's new Brexit deal - would not be put back to MPs before the election.

But it is still not clear whether he will succeed, with the Liberal Democrats and the SNP - who say they want an early election - only committing to a slightly earlier date of December 9.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said his party would support the new plan for a December 12 election if the PM gave a "cast-iron guarantee" he would not bring back the WAB.

"In a nutshell," said ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston, "we will know tomorrow whether there will be general election in December".