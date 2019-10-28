- ITV Report
-
Boris Johnson to try again tomorrow for a December 12 general election
MPs have rejected Boris Johnson's third attempt for an early general election on December 12, but he told the Commons he would try again on Tuesday.
The government failed to force a snap general election on December 12, as only 299 MPs voted in favour of the motion - short of the required 434 MPs required for a two-thirds majority.
Mr Johnson confirmed he would table a short bill to amend the Fixed Term Parliament Act to allow an election on December 12, a vote which would only require a simple majority of MPs to back it.
A Number 10 source said the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB), the legislation needed to implement the PM's new Brexit deal - would not be put back to MPs before the election.
But it is still not clear whether he will succeed, with the Liberal Democrats and the SNP - who say they want an early election - only committing to a slightly earlier date of December 9.
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said his party would support the new plan for a December 12 election if the PM gave a "cast-iron guarantee" he would not bring back the WAB.
"In a nutshell," said ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston, "we will know tomorrow whether there will be general election in December".
Urging MPs to back his general election proposal, Mr Johnson told MPs they had to end the deadlock over Brexit.
"We will not allow this paralysis to continue," he said.
He said Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had "literally and figuratively" run away from the "judgment of the people."
Mr Corbyn said Labour would "look at and scrutinise the bill" but insisted again that no deal must be off the table before it is to back an early election.
But Mr Johnson said "it's time" for voters to have a chance back his deal and "replace this dysfunctional Parliament with a new Parliament that can get Brexit done so the country can move on".
"Now that no deal is off the table" Mr Johnson said, "we have a great new deal".
Leader of the Brexit Party, Nigel Farage, tweeted: "If the PM wants to fight a general election on defending a new EU treaty, that is very disappointing for all Leavers. His new agreement is just not Brexit."
Meanwhile, Mr Johnson wrote to European Council president Donald Tusk to confirm the UK's "formal agreement" to the Brexit extension.
He said the "unwanted prolongation" of Brexit is "damaging to our democracy" but wrote that he'd confirmed "the UK's formal agreement to this extension" to January 31.
Mr Corbyn said the PM's new Brexit deal was a "recycled and rejected deal" that had been "misrepresented by ministers", meaning a no-deal Brexit would still be possible, even if the deal was supported.
"(The PM) said he would never ask for an extension and he said he would rather die in a ditch - another broken promise," he said.
If Mr Johnson's plan fails tomorrow, he has few options remaining that would allow for him to call an early election, but one is a vote of no confidence in himself.
The problem with this route is that under the FTPA the opposition is given 14 days to form an alternative government before an election is called.