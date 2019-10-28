Nasa release spooky sun photo resembling a carved Halloween pumpkin

With Halloween lurking around the corner, the US space agency put out a picture which showed active regions on the sun glowing like a carved pumpkin.

Large parts of the image appear bright orange compared to the rest of the sun, giving it an eerie resemblance to a pumpkin.

The image was taken by Nasa on October 8 by the Solar Dynamics Observatory, or SDO.

The SDO watches the sun at all times from its orbit in space.