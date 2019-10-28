Operation Brock to launch on Kent motorways as part of Brexit preparations

The government is going ahead with its preparations for a no-deal Brexit by activating measures to manage traffic on Kent’s motorways despite the EU considering an extension.

Operation Brock will come into force at 6am on Monday – three days before the UK is due to withdraw from the EU and the day Parliament votes on whether to hold a snap general election.

It comes amid signs the EU is set to grant a fresh Brexit delay until the end of January after Boris Johnson was forced – under the terms of the so-called Benn Act – to request a further extension.

The traffic measures are designed to keep the M20 open in both directions in case there is a disruption to services across the English Channel.

Lorries heading for Europe will face a 30mph limit on a 13-mile stretch of the coastbound carriage of the M20.