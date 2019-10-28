PM surges in popularity – as choice for children’s Halloween outfits

Children are dressing up as Boris Johnson this Halloween as families take inspiration from Brexit for their plans, according to new research. The Prime Minister is the 10th most topical option on a list topped by Pennywise the clown from IT 2, with Spider-Man in second place. Research by Beano found Mr Johnson has been named the ghastliest figure of the 21st century by two-thirds (66%) of British parents and children.

A Boris Johnson outfit is the 10th most topical option this year, research found Credit: Matt Alexander/PA

The new study of 2,000 British parents and their children aged six to 14 found more than half (54%) of families are drawing direct inspiration from Brexit for their Halloween plans this year. More than a quarter (28%) plan to dress up as famous British politicians, while one in five (20%) will be using Brexit-themed decorations. Mike Stirling, editorial director of Beano Studios, said “Kids today are far more clued up as to what’s going on in the world and with Brexit on everyone’s lips, it’s unsurprising that we’ll be seeing a horde of mini Boris’ taking over the streets of the UK this Halloween, with a Jeremy Corbyn or two.”

