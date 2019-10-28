‘Serious shortcomings’ in fire service’s response to Grenfell disaster – report

There were “serious shortcomings” and “systematic” failures by the London Fire Brigade (LFB) in its response to the Grenfell disaster, according to the official report into the tragedy. The report into the tragedy, due to be published on Wednesday but seen by the PA news agency, also accused the brigade’s commissioner Dany Cotton of “remarkable insensitivity” after she said she would not have done anything differently on the night. Inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick said fewer people would have died if key decisions had been made earlier and made a number of recommendations following the two-year investigation into how the disaster at the west London tower block unfolded.

London Fire Brigade Commissioner Dany Cotton Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

In the report, Sir Martin said the main reason the flames shot up the building at such speed was the combustible aluminium cladding used in the refurbishment of the tower. The 1,000-page report also concluded the fire in June 2017, in which 72 people died, started as the result of an “electrical fault in a large fridge-freezer” in a fourth floor flat. Sir Martin criticised the London Fire Brigade for its “stay-put” strategy when residents were told to remain in their flats by firefighters and 999 operators for nearly two hours after the blaze broke out just before 1am. The strategy was rescinded at 2.47am, the report said. Sir Martin said: “That decision could and should have been made between 1.30am and 1.50am and would be likely to have resulted in fewer fatalities. “The best part of an hour was lost before Assistant Commissioner Roe revoked the ‘stay put’ advice.” He added: “I identify a number of serious shortcomings in the response of the LFB, both in the operation of the control room and on the incident ground. “It is right to recognise that those shortcomings were for the most part systemic in nature.”

Credit: PA Graphics