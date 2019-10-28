- ITV Report
Sinkhole swallows part of city bus during rush hour
A bus in Pittsburgh plunged into a sinkhole after one opened up underneath it during the city's rush hour.
The Port Authority of Allegheny County says the lone passenger on the bus at the time is being treated for minor injuries.
The agency tweeted the bus was at a red light when the street gave way and the rear half plunged into the hole.
A photo shows the front of the bus pitched into the air and the front wheels of a car that was behind it dangling over the sinkhole’s edge.
Officials are waiting for a tow truck to remove the bus.