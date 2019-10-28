State of emergency in California as fires rage

A firefighter drags a hose closer to battle a grass fire on East Cypress Road in Knightsen Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group/San Jose Mercury News/AP

California’s governor declared a statewide emergency on Sunday, with ferocious winds driving multiple wildfires through bone-dry vegetation and nearly 200,000 people ordered to leave their homes. Millions of residents remained without power after the state’s largest utility cut electricity as a precaution to prevent more areas from igniting. State governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement that officials were deploying “every resource available” to respond to the wildfires, including a large blaze in Northern California’s wine country powered by gusts that reached more than 102 mph.

A firefighter from San Matteo helps fight the blaze Credit: AP

California Fire officials said Sunday that the fire had grown to burn over 85 square miles, and officials reported containment had dropped to 5%. At least 94 structures have been destroyed. In the San Francisco Bay Area, two grass fires briefly halted traffic on an Interstate bridge. The flames came dangerously close to homes in Vallejo. Another grass fire closed a stretch of interstate that cut through the state capital as smoke obstructed drivers. In the south, a wildfire in the Santa Clarita area near Los Angeles destroyed 18 structures. As of Sunday night, the Tick Fire was 70% contained. The biggest evacuation was in Northern California’s Sonoma County where 180,000 people were told to pack up and leave, many in the middle of the night.

A firefighter stops to look at a wall of fire while battling a grass fire in Knightsen Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group/San Jose Mercury News/AP