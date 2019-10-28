Hero dog back on the job after being wounded in al-Baghdadi raid

A military working dog that was wounded while tracking down the head of so-called Islamic State is back on duty.

President Donald Trump tweeted a photo of a Belgian Malinois that he said worked with a team of special forces in the capture of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a tunnel beneath a compound in north-eastern Syria.

The IS leader detonated a suicide vest in a tunnel as he was chased by US military dogs.

Three of al-Baghdadi's children were also killed in the blast.

Tweeting on Monday night, President Trump praised the dog for his key role in the hunt for al-Baghdadi.

"We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi!" Mr Trump wrote.