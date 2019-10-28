- ITV Report
Hero dog back on the job after being wounded in al-Baghdadi raid
A military working dog that was wounded while tracking down the head of so-called Islamic State is back on duty.
President Donald Trump tweeted a photo of a Belgian Malinois that he said worked with a team of special forces in the capture of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a tunnel beneath a compound in north-eastern Syria.
The IS leader detonated a suicide vest in a tunnel as he was chased by US military dogs.
Three of al-Baghdadi's children were also killed in the blast.
Tweeting on Monday night, President Trump praised the dog for his key role in the hunt for al-Baghdadi.
"We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi!" Mr Trump wrote.
General Mark Milley told reporters on Monday that the animal “performed a tremendous service” in tracking down al-Baghdadi in a tunnel beneath his compound.
The General said the dog was recovering from its wound and had returned to duty at an undisclosed location.
He said the US is “protecting the dog’s identity” by keeping any information about the canine classified for now.
Speaking after the Al-Baghdadi 's death on Sunday, Mr Trump said: "He died after diving into a dead-end tunnel - whimpering and crying and screaming all the way," said Mr Trump.
"He had dragged three of his young children with him, they were led to certain death.
"He reached the end of the tunnel as our dogs chased him down.
"He ignited his vest, killing himself and the three children."