'Your journey must have been so miserable': A mother's pain as she waits to hear if her son is dead

In Dien Chau district in Nghe An, two cousins from the same village have been reported missing, presumed to be on the lorry found in Essex.

Holding on to the only photographs she has, Hung’s mother can’t stop thinking about her missing son.

Nguyen Lan looks at the face in the picture, crying, and says: “You only left home because you care about your family, my son.

"I know you wanted to make money to help us.

"Your journey must have been so miserable!"

She still doesn’t know if he’s alive or dead.

All she knows is he was going to be taken from France to England and was promised a job in a nail bar.

Then communication stopped the day the lorry was found with 39 people dead inside.